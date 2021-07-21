Advertisement

8-year-old girl shot inside Saginaw residence early Wednesday

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an 8-year-old girl is recovering from serious injuries after she was shot inside a residence in Saginaw early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of 17th Avenue. Investigators say someone shot at the residence and one of the bullets traveled inside, where it hit the girl.

She remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition on Wednesday afternoon. Nobody else inside the house reported any injuries.

No suspect information was available in the case Wednesday. Anyone with information that would help the investigation should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
McDonald's workers are going on strike.
McDonald’s workers in Flint on strike for $15 minimum wage

Latest News

An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Michigan House approves final end of Emergency Powers of the Governor Act
The Michigan Army National Guard responds to flooding caused by local dam breaches in Midland...
Northern Michigan hosting major combat readiness training with thousands of soldiers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for a second term in 2022.
Gov. Whitmer reports another $8.5 million raised for re-election campaign
Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig is exploring a run for Michigan governor as a...
Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig forms committee for possible governor campaign