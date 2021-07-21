8-year-old girl shot inside Saginaw residence early Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an 8-year-old girl is recovering from serious injuries after she was shot inside a residence in Saginaw early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of 17th Avenue. Investigators say someone shot at the residence and one of the bullets traveled inside, where it hit the girl.

She remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition on Wednesday afternoon. Nobody else inside the house reported any injuries.

No suspect information was available in the case Wednesday. Anyone with information that would help the investigation should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

