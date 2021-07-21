Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
McDonald's workers are going on strike.
McDonald’s workers in Flint on strike for $15 minimum wage

Latest News

Ronald McClure II
Police searching for 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
The dog, named Ollie, had to be exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
Ronald McClure II
Clare County police searching for murder suspect
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast