Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
McDonald's workers are going on strike.
McDonald’s workers in Flint on strike for $15 minimum wage

Latest News

The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents
LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Ronald McClure II
Police searching for 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening