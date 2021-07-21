Flint hosting Back to Work, Back to School Open House on Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone looking for a job in Flint has a great opportunity to learn about finding work Thursday.

The city of Flint is partnering with Michigan Works and University of Michigan-Flint to get people back to work and educated as well. They are hosting the first-ever Back to Work, Back to School Open House to help people find resources for financial assistance, child care, transportation and more.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the goal includes cultivating a better educated workforce attract more companies and jobs to the city.

“We have a great workforce here, but now as we make the transition from a manufacturing mindset, we are looking at our intellectual capital and how we can retrain the population that’s here for these great opportunities,” he said.

The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at U of M-Flint’s University Pavilion in downtown Flint. Admission is free.

