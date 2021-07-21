Advertisement

Flint Kappa Alpha Psi to host COVID-19 vaccine/testing clinic and food giveaway

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/21/21)-Kappa Alpha Psi is known for it’s impressive stepping routines, but right now- the more than hundred year old fraternity is doing a different kind of movement.

This time the Flint Nupes are stepping up to help in the fight against COVID-19 with a vaccination clinic in Flint.

“We want to do our part in herd immunity to make sure that we kind of help with the COVID-19,” said event organizer Leonard Fox.

The event, taking place this Saturday from 10AM-3PM at Flint Northwestern High school--- is part of the Kappa Health Initiative, focusing on health and wellness among Black men.

And it could not come at better time-- as positive cases of COVID-19 are once again on the rise with the Delta variant making up 83 percent of the country’s new infections.

“We know that it will give you a fighting chance to continue to live if you acquire the COVID-19,” he said.

In addition to getting vaccinated and tested for COVID-19- the event will also feature a food giveaway.

“We encourage Flint citizens to come out and grab some food. We know that Flint is considered a food desert according to the USDA so we want to play our in giving back to the community,” Fox said.

