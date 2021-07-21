Former Detroit chief all but launches Michigan governor campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has all but launched his campaign for governor, seeking to become Michigan’s first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and emphasis on his leadership abilities.

Craig, the eighth Republican to form a candidate committee, is the best known and is considered a serious contender.

A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary and would face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig, who retired in June, released a video Wednesday and announced the formation of an “exploratory committee” that lets him begin raising and spending money. His campaign says a formal launch with events and rallies will likely occur after Labor Day.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has raised $8.5 million this year and a total of more than $14 million for this election cycle. Her fundraising total already surpassed the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run with 15 1/2 months left until Election Day.

Her committee has more than $10 million on hand, well above what her predecessor, Rick Snyder, had entering 2014 when he won re-election.

