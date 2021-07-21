Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc resident is the first big winner in the MI Shot to Win COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

The second round of winners was announced on Wednesday, including the winner of the second largest prize in the sweepstakes. LaTonda Anderson received a surprise knock on the door with her big check.

The state launched the sweepstakes with $5 million in cash and college scholarships in an effort to reach a goal of a 70% vaccination rate. The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes includes the following drawings:

$1 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 10. Entry was due by July 10.

$2 million open to anyone who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 31. Entry is due by Aug. 3.

$50,000 daily drawings from July 1 to Aug. 3 open to anyone to receives their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on each day. Entry is due by 11:59 p.m. on the day before each drawing.

Scholarship drawings open to anyone age 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 1 to July 30. Entry must be completed by their parents.

As of Wednesday, 62.7% of state residents ages 16 or older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 1 million people have signed up for the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

Meijer partnered with the state and the Michigan Association of United Ways to make the lottery possible. The lottery is retroactive and open to people who got their first shot on Dec. 1, 2020, or later.

Click here for more details on how to register for Michigan’s lottery or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

