Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million dollar MI Shot to Win sweepstakes prize

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -(07/21/21)-”I thought it was a scam,” said MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes winner, LaTonda Anderson.

LaTonda Anderson didn’t believe it when she first read the text.

“You were randomly selected as the winner for the COVID my shot to win. And I said I do remember putting in my name the week before and I said maybe I’ll just give him a call to see.” Anderson said.

The call would be life changing- that she is the lucky winner of the one million dollar prize--- announced today during the second round of drawing winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

“First of all, I’m so thankful and I feel so blessed,” she said.

Anderson and her husband got vaccinated at Flint Northwestern High school back in March.

While she is incredibly grateful to have won the million dollars, the real prize for her is knowing that herself, her family and others are protected against COVID-19.

“The closer we get to eradicating the disease, the virus, I think we’ll all just be in a better place so I just wanted to do my part,” Anderson said.

With her winnings, Anderson says she to give some money to her church, help pay off some student loans for her daughter who is in dental school, buy her son a used a car, and do some home renovating. And maybe-- take a vacation next year.

So far, more than 2 million people have entered to win the cash prizes and more than 90,000 Michiganders have entered to win a scholarship.

