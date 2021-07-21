Great today!

Advertisement

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a cold front, we’ll be cooler today with lower humidity levels! As high pressure moves in from the north skies will clear out ahead of our next system which brings back clouds tomorrow.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with a N to NNE wind at 5-10mph. After starting with some clouds this morning, skies will clear. Low humidity today will make for comfy conditions – enjoy it before the mugginess comes back this weekend!

Tonight we’ll see some clouds with lows in the mid 50s! Open up those windows and give the AC a break!

Tomorrow we’ll be into the mid and upper 70s with some sun before more clouds move in. There’s a chance to see a stray shower in the evening, but the better chance of rain moves in overnight into Friday.

We’ll see highs back around 80 Friday.

