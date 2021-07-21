Advertisement

House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for a cut to federal funding of charter schools.

The proposed cut appears as a small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal.

It would reduce funding for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said it would impact millions of students, who are usually children of color and from low-income families.

Charter schools use public funds but are generally run independently. Most, but not all, are nonprofit organizations.

All three of the most recent presidents supported charter schools, but some Democrats argue they siphon funding away from other public schools.

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden opposed federal funds going to “for-profit charter schools.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
McDonald's workers are going on strike.
McDonald’s workers in Flint on strike for $15 minimum wage

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Michigan House approves final end of Emergency Powers of the Governor Act
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast
8-year-old girl shot inside Saginaw residence early Wednesday