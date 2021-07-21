JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Pleasant conditions held across Mid-Michigan Wednesday. Sunshine and a northeasterly breeze held temperatures back a little bit below the average, but with low humidity, it was certainly a comfortable day. Skies were even a little bit bluer with some of the smoke and haze pushed out of the area. Overnight, fair to partly cloudy skies will hold as low temperatures settle into the lower, to middle 50s. Our “normal” low is now 60-degrees.

We will begin our Thursday with some sunshine, but the trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase. Winds will be light, blowing in from the south-southwest. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the most part, with a few spots touching 80. Temperature / humidity combinations will remain pretty good, so it will be another comfortable day. By Thursday night, some showers will make a return to Mid-Michigan. A few thundershowers will also be possible for Thursday night and Friday morning.

You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy as we close out the week. Scattered showers, along with a few thundershowers will be possible for Friday and Saturday. You won’t need it the entire time, but it will be useful from time-to-time. We may even see some showers linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures Friday will sneak back into the lower 80s. We’ll talk about the return of some mid-summertime heat on ABC12 News. - JR