Advertisement

Northern Michigan hosting major combat readiness training with thousands of soldiers

About 5,100 soldiers representing the Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and National Guard will be present
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - A large swath of northern Michigan will be abuzz with military for two weeks during a major combat readiness exercise.

Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center are hosting Northern Strike, which is one of the U.S. Defense Department’s largest reserve combat training maneuvers.

Camp Grayling and the Alpena training center jointly make up the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. About 5,100 soldiers from several states and other countries will spread out across 148,000 acres on the two bases and 17,000 square miles of restricted airspace from July 31 to Aug. 14.

The U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, National Guard, U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy all will participate in the training. Troops from the United Kingdom, Latvia and Liberia also will be part of the scenarios.

“We are excited to once again host the annual Northern Strike exercise,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This exercise serves as a great opportunity for our multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners to develop into efficient, joint warfighters.”

The Michigan National Guard has been hosting Northern Strike since 2012. The exercise includes a variety of training scenarios to help soldiers and airmen prepare for real-life combat missions, including live fire, close air support, intelligence gathering and battlefield communications.

“Northern Strike is executed in complex field conditions designed to simulate a realistic wartime environment,” said U.S. Army Col. Bart Verbanic, Northern Strike land component officer in charge. “This tests visiting units’ ability to partner and communicate effectively across coalitions and components.”

The military says Northern Strike contributes about $30 million worth of economic activity in the Grayling and Alpena areas every year.

“Planning and executing Northern Strike requires hard work, innovative thinking and significant time investment from multiple military units and industry partners,” said Rogers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
McDonald's workers are going on strike.
McDonald’s workers in Flint on strike for $15 minimum wage

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for a second term in 2022.
Gov. Whitmer reports another $8.5 million raised for re-election campaign
Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig is exploring a run for Michigan governor as a...
Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig forms committee for possible governor campaign
LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc woman wins $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
Ronald McClure II
Police searching for 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening