Police searching for 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find a 43-year-old man suspected in a murder Tuesday evening.

Police are looking for 43-year-old Ronald William McClure II in connection with a murder that happened on the 7500 block of South Harrison Avenue in Harrison around 8 p.m.

McClure is charged with open murder and authorities consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should avoid making contact and call 911 or the Clare County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.