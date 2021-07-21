Advertisement

Search for missing Lapeer County man enters third day

Joe Mindelli
Joe Mindelli(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 78-year-old man from Lapeer County remains missing three days after he was last seen.

Joe Mindelli was last seen on his daily walk in the area of Rochester and Casey roads in Dryden Township around 7:30 a.m. on Monday and he never returned home. He possibly was wearing rubber boots and cargo style pants, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Mindelli on Wednesday. The advisory says Mindelli is in the beginning stages of dementia and suffers from other chronic conditions.

Residents in the area are asked to check their property for him while air and ground searches continue. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has deployed its helicopter and Search & Rescue Team in the area this week.

Anyone who sees Mindelli should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
McDonald's workers are going on strike.
McDonald’s workers in Flint on strike for $15 minimum wage

Latest News

Ronald McClure II
Police searching for 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Ronald McClure II
Clare County police searching for murder suspect
A former Cincinnati police chief who recently announced his retirement as Detroit’s top cop is...
Former Detroit chief all but launches Michigan governor campaign
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead, 1 airlifted after out-of-state residents crash in Huron County