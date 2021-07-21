Search for missing Lapeer County man enters third day

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 78-year-old man from Lapeer County remains missing three days after he was last seen.

Joe Mindelli was last seen on his daily walk in the area of Rochester and Casey roads in Dryden Township around 7:30 a.m. on Monday and he never returned home. He possibly was wearing rubber boots and cargo style pants, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Mindelli on Wednesday. The advisory says Mindelli is in the beginning stages of dementia and suffers from other chronic conditions.

Residents in the area are asked to check their property for him while air and ground searches continue. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has deployed its helicopter and Search & Rescue Team in the area this week.

Anyone who sees Mindelli should call 911 immediately.

