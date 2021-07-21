Advertisement

Second man charged with murder in Clare County

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department arrested a second man charged with killing a man Tuesday evening.

Police say 43-year-old Ronald William McClure II is charged with open murder for an incident that happened on the 7500 block of South Harrison Avenue in Harrison around 8 p.m. He was arrested just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an 18-hour manhunt.

McClure was arrested without incident just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in northern Isabella County. He will remain in custody at the Clare County Jail while awaiting arraignment in the case.

Later Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Kenneth Young of Harrison. He remained in custody at the Clare County Jail on $1 million bond while awaiting arraignment on several charges, including open murder.

Both men are accused of killing 39-year-old Brian Richard Leszcz of Farwell. Investigators have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the alleged murder or how Leszcz died.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
4-year-old Brantlee Reynolds
Flint family mourning after 4-year-old drowns during birthday party
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Michigan State Police clocked this Dodge Charger Hellcat at 150 mph on I-75 in Holly Township.
Dodge Charger Hellcat clocked at 150 mph northbound on I-75
LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

Latest News

Opioid Life Expectancy
Michigan could receive $800 million from landmark opioid settlement
Shiawassee County
Shiawassee County residents upset about commissioners’ COVID-19 payouts
Downtown Owosso, Mich.
Community reacts to Shiawassee County commissioners' COVID-19 payouts
Mount Pleasant Public Schools to require masks for some students this fall.
Mount Pleasant schools to require masks for some students this fall