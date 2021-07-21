Second man charged with murder in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department arrested a second man charged with killing a man Tuesday evening.

Police say 43-year-old Ronald William McClure II is charged with open murder for an incident that happened on the 7500 block of South Harrison Avenue in Harrison around 8 p.m. He was arrested just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an 18-hour manhunt.

McClure was arrested without incident just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in northern Isabella County. He will remain in custody at the Clare County Jail while awaiting arraignment in the case.

Later Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Kenneth Young of Harrison. He remained in custody at the Clare County Jail on $1 million bond while awaiting arraignment on several charges, including open murder.

Both men are accused of killing 39-year-old Brian Richard Leszcz of Farwell. Investigators have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the alleged murder or how Leszcz died.

