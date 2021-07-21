Sheriff: Clare County man wanted for murder

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/21/21) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said it was searching for a man wanted for murder.

It said a warrant had been issued for 43-year-old Ronald William McClure II after a homicide Tuesday night on South Harrison Avenue in the Harrison area.

Investigators said McClure was considered to be armed.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Clare County Sheriff’s Department at 989-539-7166 or dial 911.

