Sheriff: Clare County man wanted for murder

Deputies say they are looking for a man in connection to a homicide case.
Ronald William McClure II
Ronald William McClure II(Clare County Sheriff's Department)
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/21/21) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said it was searching for a man wanted for murder.

It said a warrant had been issued for 43-year-old Ronald William McClure II after a homicide Tuesday night on South Harrison Avenue in the Harrison area.

Investigators said McClure was considered to be armed.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Clare County Sheriff’s Department at 989-539-7166 or dial 911.

