SVSU helps kids start their gridiron dreams

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University allowed elementary and middle school kids to participate in sports on campus for the first since the pandemic shutdown.

For the 85 campers they learned everything from football techniques, stances and there was even a scrimmage where touchdowns were thrown.

But, there was also a future New Lothrop Hornet putting in reps.

Karson Agnew is in the 6th grade and his dream one day is to add another championship to New Lothrop.

“I want my little brother to play with me in high school on the varsity team hopefully, he’ll be a freshman and I’ll be a senior. And I want to try to win a state championship with him,” said Agnew.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.