1.25 million Michiganders receive extra food assistance in July

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All Michigan residents who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in July.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a program that started in April 2020 to give all households the maximum SNAP benefits will continue. About 350,000 households that qualify for less than the top benefit for their size automatically have received the maximum benefit for 15 months.

In addition, about 350,000 households already receiving the maximum benefit for their size will receive at least $95 more for the third consecutive month. The increase comes from funding in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deposit the extra payment on Bridge Cards by July 27.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and continue our economic jumpstart, we must use the federal dollars we have to help Michiganders put food on the table,” Whitmer said. “My administration, MDHHS and other partners have worked to ensure that nobody went hungry in the middle of a global pandemic.

More than 1.25 million people from 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program. Maximum benefits range from $234 per month for a single person to $929 per month for a family of five.

“Many residents have been forced to leave the workforce – whether it’s due to lack of child care, health effects from COVID, or other reasons. There is still great need for this food assistance,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Nobody needs to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month. The payment automatically will be deposited by June 22.

