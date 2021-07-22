Advertisement

23-month-old listed as missing and endangered from Flint

Police say the boy’s father took him after a domestic assault incident Thursday morning
Daron Richards
Daron Richards(source: Flint Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Advisory for a 23-month-old boy who may have been taken by his father.

Police say Dayvon Wilson was taken after his father, 36-year-old Daron Devon Richard, was involved in a domestic assault with the boy’s mother on Thursday morning. Richard is considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

Richard was last seen driving a black 2012 Jeep Compass with license plate EKU2647 away from Midway Townhomes near Lippincott Boulevard and Tebo Street.

Anyone who sees Richard or Wilson should call 911 immediately.

Police believe 36-year-old Daron Richards took off with his 23-month-old son in his Jeep Compass.
Police believe 36-year-old Daron Richards took off with his 23-month-old son in his Jeep Compass.(source: Flint Police Department)

