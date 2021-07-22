Arrest warrant issued for 3rd member of hate group with ties to Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New developments tonight in the case of a white supremacy group whose reported leader lived in mid-Michigan.

Federal authorities say Justen Watkins ran a hate camp from a home outside of Bad Axe. One other person has been charged in the investigation.

We’ve learned an arrest warrant has been issued for a third person with ties to Watkins and The Base.

“Its certainly been a surprise for all of us, to have the militia so close to us for one thing,” says Megan Capling, who lives near a home suspected of being the former home of the white supremacist group the Base.

The home on Sullivan Road now has new owners. It’s where police arrested the 25-year-old Watkins last year, accused of being the leader of The Base.

Investigators believe it is a paramilitary organization, which has proclaimed war against minority communities.

Watkins, along with Alfred Gorman, face felonies, including gang membership.

ABC 12 News has learned a third man has been named in a misdemeanor arrest warrant in connection with a break-in involving Watkins at the same home in April. That alleged break-in put Watkins behind bars again, who was out on bond after his initial arrest and was to have no contact with members of The Base.

“We hear guns out here all the time, we are a community that likes to hunt, to target shoot, but you could hear that the guns were a little more intense down there and their presence was a little unnerving,” says Capling.

She lives just down the road from the home.

“For our safety, I’m glad that they are not there anymore,” she says.

But she and her neighbors are still concerned because about a half mile from the former suspected Base house is the home where 59-year-old Ricky Bailey was shot and killed by two masked intruders. There have been no arrests in that case, which investigators believe is not linked to the Base.

“Nothing has been solved, its a mystery, the murder, we would like to know who killed him,” she says.

Getting back to the arrest warrant for a third Base member, the Attorney General’s office, which is handling the prosecution of Watkins and Gorman, referred questions to Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski, who declined comment.

The man has not been arrested or arraigned yet.

