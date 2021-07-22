Advertisement

Clouds are back, small rain chances

Temperatures are warming as well.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Most of us stay dry today but with our next system moving in, we’ll see plenty of clouds with a little hazy sun, and the chance to see a few sprinkles. The better chance for rain is overnight into tomorrow and Saturday as we get a couple of fronts to move through the area.

Highs today will be in the mid and upper 70s with a light S to SW wind. We’ll see filtered sun, with some smoke higher in the atmosphere, with plenty of clouds. A stray shower is possible but many will remain dry.

Tonight we’ll see more scattered showers and storms and those will carry into tomorrow. Tonight’s lows will only be in the low to mid 60s before we’re near 80 tomorrow afternoon.

We’re into the mid 80s Saturday with scattered rain, then upper 80s Sunday as sunshine returns.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Ronald McClure II
Police arrest 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Joe Mindelli
Search for missing Lapeer County man enters third day

Latest News

Clouds are back
Clouds are back, small rain chances
WJRT July 22nd, 2021 Morning Weather
Some sun with a few showers today
WJRT July 22nd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT July 22nd, 2021 Morning Weather
Clouds Increase Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report