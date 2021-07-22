Advertisement

Fenton drivers ignoring road construction barricades could prolong project

Police say they pull over drivers cutting through Silver Lake Road work zone every day
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Silver Lake Road in Fenton is littered with construction cones, but drivers are flat out ignoring them, according to police.

The road closed signs are up, but drivers are still going beyond the barriers right into the heart of the construction zone.

“It is a main road into the city of Fenton, but we’re just asking everyone to avoid the area and use the posted detour,” Fenton Police Lt. Jeff Cross said.

Officers stop people trying to drive through the construction area every day. Within less than 15 minutes, ABC12 News crews watched as police turned nearly half a dozen people around who were attempting to drive through.

Part of the work zone on Silver Lake Road is paved, but the roadway is bare dirt farther down. The completion time for the project gets extended when motorists drive over the dirt time and time again, extending the detour time.

“We’ve actually gotten a few calls from construction crews,” Cross said. “Once you get into the construction section, there isn’t really a place to turn around and it’s doing damage to the work they’re doing.”

Fenton City Police will be giving tickets to drivers passing the road closed signs unless they immediately are going to a business in the construction zone. The Silver Lake Road project is scheduled for completion in September, but it could take longer if drivers don’t respect the signs.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Ronald McClure II
Police arrest 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Joe Mindelli
Search for missing Lapeer County man enters third day

Latest News

GM Flint Assembly
Layoffs coming to GM Flint Assembly plant due to ongoing semiconductor shortage
GM Flint Assembly
GM Flint Assembly cutting production for a week due to microchip shortage
Road closed sign
Drivers ignoring barricades could prolong Fenton road project
Police dash camera video shows cars illegally blocking Clio Road in Flint for a party.
Flint faces ‘gun violence emergency’ and helicopter can help, police chief says