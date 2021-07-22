Fenton drivers ignoring road construction barricades could prolong project

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Silver Lake Road in Fenton is littered with construction cones, but drivers are flat out ignoring them, according to police.

The road closed signs are up, but drivers are still going beyond the barriers right into the heart of the construction zone.

“It is a main road into the city of Fenton, but we’re just asking everyone to avoid the area and use the posted detour,” Fenton Police Lt. Jeff Cross said.

Officers stop people trying to drive through the construction area every day. Within less than 15 minutes, ABC12 News crews watched as police turned nearly half a dozen people around who were attempting to drive through.

Part of the work zone on Silver Lake Road is paved, but the roadway is bare dirt farther down. The completion time for the project gets extended when motorists drive over the dirt time and time again, extending the detour time.

“We’ve actually gotten a few calls from construction crews,” Cross said. “Once you get into the construction section, there isn’t really a place to turn around and it’s doing damage to the work they’re doing.”

Fenton City Police will be giving tickets to drivers passing the road closed signs unless they immediately are going to a business in the construction zone. The Silver Lake Road project is scheduled for completion in September, but it could take longer if drivers don’t respect the signs.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.