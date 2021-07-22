Advertisement

Funeral set for Saturday at Michigan Tech for UP sheriff

The service for Sheriff Brian McLean will be held this weekend in Houghton.
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (7/22/21) - The funeral for a longtime Upper Peninsula sheriff will be held Saturday at Michigan Tech University.

The service for Brian McLean will be held at 2 p.m. at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton, following a four-hour public visitation at the same location.

McLean was the Houghton County sheriff for 25 years. The 63-year-old died Monday after a weekend accident at his home.

McLean was affectionately known in Houghton by his nickname, “Slim.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

