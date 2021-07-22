Funeral set for Saturday at Michigan Tech for UP sheriff

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (7/22/21) - The funeral for a longtime Upper Peninsula sheriff will be held Saturday at Michigan Tech University.

The service for Brian McLean will be held at 2 p.m. at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton, following a four-hour public visitation at the same location.

McLean was the Houghton County sheriff for 25 years. The 63-year-old died Monday after a weekend accident at his home.

McLean was affectionately known in Houghton by his nickname, “Slim.”

