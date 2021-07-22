Advertisement

Man falls to death from Mackinac Island rock formation

Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - Police say a man fell to his death from a popular Mackinac Island tourist destination.

Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski says the man’s body was found at the base of Arch Rock by a passerby about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. He says the man likely fell from the top of the natural limestone arch.

Arch Rock rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shore. Climbing on it is strictly prohibited. Viewing platforms are available at the site.

The name of the man, an Upper Peninsula resident in his 40s, wasn’t immediately released. Topolski says “no foul play is suspected.” 

