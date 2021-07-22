Advertisement

MidMichigan Health accepting applications for paid patient care training program

The hospital says the first program cohort will begin training on August 9.
(Source: Gray Media)
(Source: Gray Media)(Source: Gray Media)
By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/22/21) - MidMichigan Health said it was taking applications for its two-week paid Ambulatory Patient Care Technician Trainee Program.

It said it was an effort to provide people with the skills needed to hold a patient care technician position at MidMichigan Health.

The hospital said the program would teach participants how to provide basic clinical patient care and communicate with patients and staff.

At the end of the training, a final exam will be given. MidMichigan Health said passing it would make a participant eligible for an ambulatory patient care technician position at the hospital.

MidMichigan Health said the first program would begin training on August 9, 2021. It said a high school diploma or GED was required to apply.

Click here for the online application.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Ronald McClure II
Police arrest 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Elms Park in Swartz Creek
Swartz Creek dealing with repeated messes at Elms Park

Latest News

Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Funeral set for Saturday at Michigan Tech for UP sheriff
Legendary Flint area soccer coach Paul Dresser died at the age of 75.
Longtime Carman and Carman-Ainsworth soccer coach Paul Dresser has died
The son of a CIA spy visiting Flint in hopes to keep his father’s memory alive while honoring...
Son of Cold War CIA spy in Flint to share his father’s story
The son of a CIA spy visiting Flint in hopes to keep his father’s memory alive while honoring...
Son of Cold War CIA spy in Flint to share his father’s story