MidMichigan Health accepting applications for paid patient care training program

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/22/21) - MidMichigan Health said it was taking applications for its two-week paid Ambulatory Patient Care Technician Trainee Program.

It said it was an effort to provide people with the skills needed to hold a patient care technician position at MidMichigan Health.

The hospital said the program would teach participants how to provide basic clinical patient care and communicate with patients and staff.

At the end of the training, a final exam will be given. MidMichigan Health said passing it would make a participant eligible for an ambulatory patient care technician position at the hospital.

MidMichigan Health said the first program would begin training on August 9, 2021. It said a high school diploma or GED was required to apply.

Click here for the online application.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.