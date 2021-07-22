Advertisement

Motorcyclist from Davison dies after crash in Oakland County

Police say he lost control, crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Davison died Wednesday afternoon after police say he crashed head-on into a family from Holly.

The 53-year-old man was riding a motorcycle west on Oakwood Drive in Oakland County’s Brandon Township around 2:10 p.m. when he lost control and crossed the center line near Tonda Drive, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist slammed head-on into an SUV carrying a 44-year-old Holly man and two girls age 3 and 8.

An ambulance rushed the motorcyclist to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries. The 44-year-old and 3-year-old in the SUV suffered minor injuries while the 8-year-old was not injured.

Investigators don’t believe the motorcyclist or the Holly man was intoxicated when the crash happened. The sheriff’s office will continue investigating what caused the motorcyclist to lose control.

