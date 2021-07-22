Some sun with a few showers today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Most of us stay dry today but with our next system moving in, we’ll see plenty of clouds with a little hazy sun, and the chance to see a few sprinkles. The better chance for rain is overnight into tomorrow and Saturday as we get a couple of fronts to move through the area.

Highs today will be in the mid and upper 70s with a light S to SW wind. We’ll see filtered sun, with some smoke higher in the atmosphere, with plenty of clouds. A stray shower is possible but many will remain dry.

Tonight we’ll see more scattered showers and storms and those will carry into tomorrow. Tonight’s lows will only be in the low to mid 60s before we’re near 80 tomorrow afternoon.

We’re into the mid 80s Saturday with scattered rain, then upper 80s Sunday as sunshine returns.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.