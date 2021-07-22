Advertisement

Son of Cold War CIA spy in Flint to share his father’s story

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The son of a CIA spy visiting Flint in hopes to keep his father’s memory alive while honoring Cold War Veterans and history.

His father, Francis Gary Powers served as a pilot in the U.S Air Force and is best known for being shot down and captured in Russia during the Cold War.

“My dad was Gary Powers, U2 pilot shot down over the Soviet Union May 1, 1960. [Spent] 2 years in the Soviet prison exchange for Soviet spy. So I’m helping to keep that history alive.”

Francis Gary Powers, Jr. the son of CIA spy Francis Gary Powers has been honoring his dad in a variety of ways through books, opening a cold war museum and now traveling the country in hopes to educate the public about the Cold War and what really happened to his father.

“My dad dies when I’m 12 years old, I started doing research about him. The U2 incident, the controversy that surrounds him in college, and that now led me to write books to honor veterans to teach kids to keep this history alive. It’s very important to learn from our history.”

Powers, Jr. will be at the Longway Planetarium on Thursday where they will be showing ‘Bridge of Spies’ directed by Steven Spielberg while Powers, Jr. will be giving commentary to help separate fact from fiction.

“I help to show the truth of what took place. And I do this through the screening of the movie ‘Bridge of Spies.’

“The movie talks about the capture of Rudolf Able the shoot down of Gary Powers, and their ultimate exchange for each other,” he said.

The event starts Thursday at 6 pm at the Longway Planetarium.

To find more details and how you can get tickets go to the Sloan Longway Planetarium website.

