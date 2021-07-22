Testing shows least amount of lead in Flint water since the water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The most recent six-month water testing cycle in Flint found the lowest amount of lead since the Flint water crisis ended five years ago.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said the 90% average of water samples taken from a variety of sources around Flint between Jan. 1 and June 30 found only 3 parts per billion of lead. That easily complies with the federal action level of 15 parts per billion.

State regulators say Flint’s municipal has complied with lead standards for five consecutive years since July 2016.

“This speaks to the significant progress we have made in water safety for the City of Flint,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Water is a human right and providing quality water is a humanitarian effort that we all must work toward. We will continue to move our community forward in a positive direction. Together we rise.”

The state used water samples from 71 homes, apartment buildings and businesses known to have lead water service lines, which will be replaced by the end of this year. Despite the lead water pipes, the levels of lead in the drinking water supply remained well within safe criteria.

State regulators say Flint’s water system also is managing levels of chlorine and phosphates correctly.

“The people of Flint deserve safe, clean drinking water,” said EGLE director Liesl Clark. “I’d like to be the first to congratulate the mayor and city staff for reaching this important milestone. EGLE remains committed to protecting residents from lead exposure by working collaboratively with the city to reduce and ultimately eliminate sources of lead in their drinking water system.”

Michigan adopted the nation’s toughest lead rules for drinking water in 2018, which lower the action level for lead content in water to 12 parts per billion in 2025. The action level is where a municipal water system must take steps to fix a contamination issue.

Click here for full results of Flint’s water testing.

