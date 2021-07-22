Traffic deaths in Flint this year already exceed the total for all of 2020

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green says reckless driving is on the rise throughout the Vehicle City, leading to a sharp increase in traffic deaths so far in 2021.

Just over halfway through the year, there have been 24 deadly crashes in the city. That number exceeds the total for all of 2020, when there were 21 deadly crashes.

Green is planning to have officers crack down on reckless driving to limit the number of traffic deaths.

“We’re not going to stand by. We’re going to save lives. We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said. “We’re not going to wait after a child is run over in order to take action.”

Green said he’s received some sort of complaint about reckless drivers every day since he took office last September either by a phone call, email or personal conversation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.