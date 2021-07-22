Advertisement

Traffic deaths in Flint this year already exceed the total for all of 2020

Police Chief Terence Green attributes a sharp rise in deadly crashes to more reckless driving
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green says reckless driving is on the rise throughout the Vehicle City, leading to a sharp increase in traffic deaths so far in 2021.

Just over halfway through the year, there have been 24 deadly crashes in the city. That number exceeds the total for all of 2020, when there were 21 deadly crashes.

Green is planning to have officers crack down on reckless driving to limit the number of traffic deaths.

“We’re not going to stand by. We’re going to save lives. We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said. “We’re not going to wait after a child is run over in order to take action.”

Green said he’s received some sort of complaint about reckless drivers every day since he took office last September either by a phone call, email or personal conversation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Ronald McClure II
Police arrest 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Joe Mindelli
Search for missing Lapeer County man enters third day

Latest News

A Bridge Card in Michigan
Additional SNAP benefits coming for 1.25 million people in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Justice Department not planning civil rights probe into COVID-19 nursing home deaths
Flint Water Plant
Some Flint residents refuse to drink city water despite very low lead levels
Residents mixed on whether they will drink Flint's water again