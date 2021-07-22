Advertisement

Two vehicles shot while driving on I-75 near Bridgeport

(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say nobody was injured after two vehicles sustained gunshot damage while driving on I-75 near Bridgeport early Thursday.

The vehicles were shot around 5:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Birch Run Road in Saginaw County. Both vehicles had damage, but Michigan State Police say nobody in either vehicle was injured.

The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit said the incident was not random and likely “related to other recent events and shootings that have occurred within the city of Saginaw in the last week.” Michigan State Police say the investigation into the Thursday morning shootings is hampered by “reluctance of witness cooperation.”

Anyone with information about the shootings on I-75 should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Ronald McClure II
Police arrest 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Joe Mindelli
Search for missing Lapeer County man enters third day

Latest News

A look ahead to an important week for people in Flint recovering from the city’s water crisis.
Testing shows least amount of lead in Flint water since the water crisis
Jet
Revenge travel makes finding a cheap vacation more difficult
Jet
Revenge travel makes vacation bargains hard to find post-pandemic
Daron Richards
23-month-old found safe in Flint after kidnapping