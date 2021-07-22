Two vehicles shot while driving on I-75 near Bridgeport

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say nobody was injured after two vehicles sustained gunshot damage while driving on I-75 near Bridgeport early Thursday.

The vehicles were shot around 5:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Birch Run Road in Saginaw County. Both vehicles had damage, but Michigan State Police say nobody in either vehicle was injured.

The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit said the incident was not random and likely “related to other recent events and shootings that have occurred within the city of Saginaw in the last week.” Michigan State Police say the investigation into the Thursday morning shootings is hampered by “reluctance of witness cooperation.”

Anyone with information about the shootings on I-75 should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

