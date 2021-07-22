Advertisement

U.S. Justice Department won’t investigate Michigan COVID-19 nursing home deaths

Republican lawmakers asked for a civil rights probe into Gov. Whitmer’s policies sending people with COVID-19 back to facilities
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Justice Department will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan’s nursing homes.

The notification to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday came nearly 11 months after the department’s Civil Rights Division requested data from the Democratic governors of four states, including Michigan, and said it was considering whether to investigate under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes.

Most nursing homes are privately owned. Republicans have criticized Whitmer for allowing recovering COVID-19 patients to return to nursing homes, but she has said doing so complied with federal guidance.

Republican State Rep. Phil Green of Millington was among several Michigan lawmakers to send a letter to U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson in March asking for a federal investigation. Green criticized Whitmer’s policies of putting people with COVID-19 in the same nursing homes as healthy people.

Whitmer’s executive order 50 of 2020 required some long-term care facilities to admit residents who tested positive for COVID-19 regardless of whether they were contagious. Residents with the illness were supposed to be housed in areas completely separate from healthy residents.

Michigan health officials say 5,680 long-term care residents and 77 staff have died, accounting for 29% of nearly 19,800 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of early July.

Republicans who control the Legislature questioned Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel in June about death data from nursing homes. She called “untrue” the contention that deaths found by analyzing death certificates may not be reflected in data submitted by long-term care facilities.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel declined to investigate Whitmer’s nursing home policies, but Michigan Auditor General Doug Ringler said earlier this month that he will audit the numbers of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Ronald McClure II
Police arrest 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Joe Mindelli
Search for missing Lapeer County man enters third day

Latest News

This crash at the intersection of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road claimed the life of a 22-year-old.
Deadly crashes in first half of 2021 already exceed total for all of 2020
Dawn Donuts on Clio Road in Flint
Blocked off: Clio Road business owners in Flint say partiers cut off access
Dawn Donuts on Clio Road in Flint
Clio Road businesses in Flint concerned about safety after drag racing, street parties
A Bridge Card in Michigan
Additional SNAP benefits coming for 1.25 million people in Michigan