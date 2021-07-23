Advertisement

Congressman blasts COVID-19 bonuses paid to Shiawassee County officials

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Count Congressman Dan Kildee among those opposed to large COVID-19 bonuses that the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners paid themselves this month.

A spokeswoman for the Flint Democrat said Shiawassee County appears to be the only local government in the country to spend part of their American Rescue Plan allocation “to benefit themselves instead of the community.”

Kildee acknowledged that the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill allows local governments to award part of their share on bonuses. But he said the bill clearly states those bonuses should be paid to essential workers who have to “bear the greatest health risk because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.”

“Congressman Kildee does not believe that the elected officials on the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners fall into appropriate use of funds for essential workers,” Kildee spokeswoman Kelly Montgomery said.

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners met in closed session on July 15 to discuss a series of bonuses for all 257 county employees. They approved the bonuses with the understanding that each employee would receive an average of $2,148 -- some receiving more and some getting less.

Days later, County Commissioner Marlene Webster was surprised to find a deposit of $3,500 in her bank account. She later learned that Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root, Sheriff Brian BeGole and other top officials received $25,000 bonuses.

Several more elected and appointed officials like two commissioners, the undersheriff, clerk, treasurer and prosecutor received $10,000. Most other commissioners and several employees received $5,000 apiece while many of the county’s employees received between $2,500 and $1,000 apiece.

Kildee said most of the bonuses don’t fit the spirit of what Congress intended American Rescue Plan dollars to be spent on.

“American Rescue Plan dollars were intended to help frontline workers and families impacted by the pandemic, not elected officials,” he said. “I do not believe that the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ use of American Rescue Plan funds are an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars.”

Resident Nichole Ruggiero filed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging the legality of the bonus payments. Her attorney, Phil Ellison of Hemlock, alleges commissioners violated the Open Meetings in Act with the process used to award themselves the bonuses.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Demanding a fair contract for teachers
Demanding a fair contract for teachers
Sheriff Chris Swanson says they're on day 13 where the jail has been well over its limit of 580...
Genesee County Jail faces 'State Emergency' with overcrowding issues
Sheriff Chris Swanson says they're on day 13 where the jail has been well over its limit of 580...
Genesee County Jail faces ‘State Emergency’ with overcrowding issues
Justen Watkins is the self proclaimed leader of The Base, which authorities call a white...
Another arrest warrant issued for 'Base' member from Huron County