Congressman blasts COVID-19 bonuses paid to Shiawassee County officials

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Count Congressman Dan Kildee among those opposed to large COVID-19 bonuses that the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners paid themselves this month.

A spokeswoman for the Flint Democrat said Shiawassee County appears to be the only local government in the country to spend part of their American Rescue Plan allocation “to benefit themselves instead of the community.”

Kildee acknowledged that the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill allows local governments to award part of their share on bonuses. But he said the bill clearly states those bonuses should be paid to essential workers who have to “bear the greatest health risk because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.”

“Congressman Kildee does not believe that the elected officials on the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners fall into appropriate use of funds for essential workers,” Kildee spokeswoman Kelly Montgomery said.

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners met in closed session on July 15 to discuss a series of bonuses for all 257 county employees. They approved the bonuses with the understanding that each employee would receive an average of $2,148 -- some receiving more and some getting less.

Days later, County Commissioner Marlene Webster was surprised to find a deposit of $3,500 in her bank account. She later learned that Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root, Sheriff Brian BeGole and other top officials received $25,000 bonuses.

Several more elected and appointed officials like two commissioners, the undersheriff, clerk, treasurer and prosecutor received $10,000. Most other commissioners and several employees received $5,000 apiece while many of the county’s employees received between $2,500 and $1,000 apiece.

Kildee said most of the bonuses don’t fit the spirit of what Congress intended American Rescue Plan dollars to be spent on.

“American Rescue Plan dollars were intended to help frontline workers and families impacted by the pandemic, not elected officials,” he said. “I do not believe that the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ use of American Rescue Plan funds are an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars.”

Resident Nichole Ruggiero filed a lawsuit on Thursday challenging the legality of the bonus payments. Her attorney, Phil Ellison of Hemlock, alleges commissioners violated the Open Meetings in Act with the process used to award themselves the bonuses.

