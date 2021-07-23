Advertisement

Decreasing lung infections in CF patients

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There are more than 30,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis, an inherited condition that causes the lungs to fill with thick mucus. Patients with CF are also prone to chronic lung infections, which are tough to treat and can destroy the tissue in their lungs.

It’s a tiny micro-organism with a long name…

“We are focused right now on mycobacterium abscessus,” explained Kyle Rohde, PhD, UCF College of Medicine.

Or MAB, for short. MAB causes life-threatening tuberculosis-like infections in people with cystic fibrosis.

“There’s a lot of these pathogens that don’t normally cause infections in healthy people that have a functioning immune system, but the complications that come along with cystic fibrosis make them susceptible to these opportunistic pathogens,” continued Rohde.

Rohde and his colleagues at University of Central Florida are studying the bacteria---first to understand how MAB becomes resistant to existing antibiotics.

“We often will see people that are infected with abscessus for five, six, seven years, and they’re trying different treatments to just keep it at bay and then it comes back again,” Rohde said.

The scientists are using gene silencing techniques to see if turning off one of the genes makes the bacteria harmless. Rohde says researchers could then develop a drug that wipes out the bacteria in a similar way, helping CF patients recover without further damaging their lungs.

Professor Rohde says right now, CF patients with the MAB infections have only about a 50 percent chance of being cured with existing antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Driving research could help indicate dementia symptoms earlier
Driving research could help indicate dementia symptoms earlier
A link between diabetes and dementia
A link between diabetes and dementia
Tips to help you avoid a migraine
Tips to help you avoid a migraine
Legionnaires' disease
Michigan seeing major increase in Legionnaires’ disease illnesses this month