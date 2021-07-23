Advertisement

East Tawas woman accused of shooting neighbor’s cat with crossbow

Badge of the Iosco County Sheriff's Department
Badge of the Iosco County Sheriff's Department(Iosco County)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tawas-area woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after she allegedly shot her neighbor’s cat with a crossbow earlier this month.

The cat’s owner found the animal days later on his front porch in Baldwin Township with an arrow sticking through its neck on July 15, according to the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office. The owner said he spoke to a female neighbor, who admitted to shooting the cat in defense of her own cats on July 11.

The injured cat was receiving treatment at Tawas Animal Hospital, when an Iosco County Animal Control officer met the owner to take a report on July 16.

The sheriff’s office conducted several interviews of the owner, the female neighbor and others before submitting reports to the Iosco County Prosecutor’s Office. The woman was charged with one count of third-degree animal cruelty on Friday.

Investigators did not say whether the neighbor has been arraigned on the charge or whether the injured cat will recover.

