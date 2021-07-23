Enbridge: Anchor near Line 5 in Straits of Mackinac will be recovered

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - Enbridge Energy says an anchor will be recovered from the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac after it became detached from a cable during maintenance of an oil pipeline.

The incident involved an Enbridge contractor. Enbridge says there was no risk to Line 5, which crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan and carries oil.

Vessel anchors have hit the pipeline several times in recent years. The most recent was a 2018 incident, when a tugboat dragged its anchor across the lake bottom into underwater cables and Line 5.

The cables leaked about 600 gallons of insulating fluid and the Line 5 pipeline sustained a dent, but no oil leaked.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down Line 5 by May 12 over concerns about the environmental risk of an oil spill from the 68-year-old pipeline. However, the company ignored the order and the pipeline remains in full operation.

Enbridge wants to build a $500 million tunnel in the water to house the pipeline. The company says a tunnel would contain a spill and prevent oil from reaching the Great Lakes if the pipeline ever ruptures.

It has a permit from the state but needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is planning an extensive review of the plans.

