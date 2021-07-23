Extra security at Saginaw hospital facility after nearby gunfire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The gun violence in Saginaw has hit a tipping point, even forcing a healthcare organization to provide extra security for employees and patients getting into the building.

The mother of one of city’s most recent homicide victim by gunfire says Saginaw needs to get a grip on the violence.

“We are in a state of lawlessness right now,” says Saginaw resident Jim Fobear.

He was cutting the grass at his daughter’s home on Harrison near Covenant Healthcare’s Michigan campus. The home has been hit by gunfire in recent days.

“There are actually bullet holes in her house, in a bedroom wall,” says Forbear.

The gunfire started Wednesday morning at a home across the street, where at least one gunman, perhaps more, starting shooting.

The bullets strayed off in the direction of Covenant, where we were told employees had to dive to the payment.

There were no injuries, but there was more gunfire directed at the house Thursday and at least four cars belonging to Covenant employees were hit with bullets.

Saginaw Police and more Covenant Security personnel were seen escorting employees and patients into the building if they request assistance. That’s why Fobear felt safe mowing the nearby lawn.

“Yes, I feel safer,” he says.

Covenant spokeswoman Kristin Knoll says “the incident is in the hands of law enforcement. We are taking actions, doing what we feel is right, to keep our staff and patients safe. Their safety is our number one priority.”

“I’m borderline angry,” says Deeangela Wallace, whose 23-year-old daughter Nala, died July 5th.

She was shot and police couldn’t get to her in a timely fashion, because there were three other shootings with injuries going on at the same time. Wallace believes her daughter didn’t get the mental health treatment she needed, and wonders if she would still be alive if emergency responders could have arrived sooner.

“Its sad, you can’t go anywhere, without someone getting hurt or shot. Saginaw needs to get a grip, they letting too much go, I think they need to something, do more about it, hire more police or something,” she says.

Police are still looking for suspects in Nala Wallace’s death.

