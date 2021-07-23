Advertisement

Flint declares a State of Emergency over rising gun violence

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has declared a State of Emergency to combat rapidly rising gun violence statistics.

Neeley said the city has seen 158 nonfatal shootings so far in 2021, compared to 88 at this point last year. That represents an 80% increase year to year.

In addition, Flint has seen 39 homicides so far this year, which is a 30% increase over this time last year.

“This action is being taken to protect the public health, safety and welfare of citizens of Flint,” Neeley’s declaration says.

The emergency declaration requests that “all things necessary be done” to address the rising gun violence statistics effective immediately. However, he did not detail any immediate steps planned to reduce violent crime rates.

The Flint Police Department is requesting a $304,000 allocation from the Flint City Council to lease a police helicopter for three months. Police Chief Terence Green said the helicopter is necessary for officers to track suspects involved in violent crimes or lawless behavior from above.

Council members are scheduled to vote on the helicopter plan Monday.

