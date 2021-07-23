Flint Kindergarten teacher working two jobs to pay for school supplies for students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/22/2021) - Flint teachers were picketing outside a contentious school board meeting on Wednesday night where teachers were demanding a new contract.

They’re calling for a salary bump too after pay freezes, cuts, and just one raise in a dozen years.

”If you don’t value us as a teacher, who wants to work at Flint Community Schools?” Kindergarten teacher Casey Purdy said.

Purdy says it’s gotten to the point she needs to work a second job to help supply her classroom. She says she’s only gotten a pay raise of $250 in her six years working in the district.

It’s forced her to pick up a weekend job bartending because on top of what she considers insulting wages, she’s also paying out of her own pocket to make sure her students have just the basics: like paper, pencils, scissors.

“My pay covers just my bills, and so in order for my students to have the things that they need, I work a second job,” Purdy said.

During the week, Purdy is a Kindergarten school teacher at Brownell STEM Academy, and on the weekends, she bartends at The Capitol Theatre and The Whiting in Flint, using the money she makes to fill and hand-deliver these goody bags with anything and everything a Kindergartener would need to succeed throughout the school year.

“Flashcards especially because you know in Kindergarten, that’s a big thing. Learning how to read, learning the alphabet, the sounds,” Purdy said.

That’s why it’s upsetting for Purdy to hear about the district proposing a three-year pay freeze as part of their next contract, despite a $22,000 COVID-19 relief bonus offer.

Because during back-and-forth negotiating, teachers like her were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, digging into her own pockets, visiting her students’ homes, and taking calls from parents at all hours of the day.

“As a teacher, that’s my job. I want my students to succeed. I want them to do well. I want them to learn. They need good teachers, and I don’t want just anybody teaching these kids and not caring about them as much as I care about them,” Purdy said.

A bargaining session will take place one week from Thursday.

