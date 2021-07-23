Advertisement

Genesee County Jail faces ‘State Emergency’ with overcrowding issues

Sheriff Chris Swanson says they're on day 13 where the jail has been well over its limit of 580...
Sheriff Chris Swanson says they're on day 13 where the jail has been well over its limit of 580 inmates.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -

The Genesee County jail is experiencing overcrowding issues.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says they’re on day 13 where the jail has been well over its limit of 580 inmates.

Sheriff Swanson says now they are going through the process of what’s called the ‘Overcrowding Act.’

Which is a state of emergency where action needs to be taken by a judge, county sheriff and other county officials.

“So we go above that. And we do that for seven days straight, it triggers a process an algorithm. And so we try to bring it down and it goes to the 10 days, we issue a letter to the chief judge, Judge Beagle, I talked to him yesterday and today. So now he’s got to look through bonds, he has to look through different sentencings, which we have very few inmates are actually sentenced to jail,” said Sheriff Swanson.

The sheriff says they are required by law to drop the number of inmates in the jail if it goes over their capacity limit which is 580 he says now it’s got to be dropped to 550.

“With our staff so Captain Gould works hand in hand with, with Judge Beagle’s office, the chief judge, and they’ll go back and they’ll find out. Did somebody serve a majority of our sentence? Can we reduce the body? Can we put them on tether? And that brings the count down so we take in a lot of those facts.”

Sheriff Swanson says ultimately it’s the court that will make that decision.

He also added that this is the jail’s first overcrowding issue since 2019 and that they are taking the steps to correct this issue.

