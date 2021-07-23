Genesee County Land Bank seeking public input on thousands of properties

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Blight has been an issue in Flint for years.

The Genesee County Land Bank now is asking Flint residents what they want to see done about it.

Deayo Bridges said he’s tired of looking at several houses in his neighborhood abandoned with overgrown grass and trash. He’s actually taken it upon himself at times to clean it up, but he just want’s the problem to be solved.

“t’s just something you don’t want to look at every day either,” Bridges said.

He’s sick of looking out his front window and seeing boarded up windows, graffiti and overgrown grass.

“It’s all long, overgrown, over hanging on the street and sidewalk,” Bridges said. “I’ve got kids. They’re trying to play. Like I said, stuff being in the grass, they could get poked on, cut on.”

He sometimes decides to just cut the yard himself. Now, he just wants the house torn down.

“Either they need to sell the houses or tear them down or come maintain the yard at least,” Bridges said.

In 2015, the city of Flint surveyed nearly 20,000 properties that experienced a blight issue. Since then, the Genesee County Land Bank has demolished 4,700 of those houses with federal and state funding.

But Christina Kelly said the work is far from over.

“We did nearly demolish close to 5,000 structures. But unfortunately in that time, more structures became vacant, blighted and abandoned,” she said. “So while we were tackling the challenges, new challenges emerged.”

The land bank is asking for the public’s help to figure out the work that still needs to be done.

“How can we use all of this information to make a strong case for directing more federal and state dollars to Flint to address these immediate issues,” Kelly said.

