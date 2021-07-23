JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

A few showers will drift across the ABC12 viewing area during the overnight period. Most of the action will be across the southwestern parts of the area. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, and with a light southerly breeze prevailing, temperatures will hold at above-average levels. Lows early Friday morning will generally fall into the low, to middle 60s. The exception will be areas northwest of the Bay where readings will dip into the upper 50s.

You’ll want to keep your umbrella handy for the next couple of days. You won’t need it all the time, but it will be useful from time-to-time, and from place-to-place. Spotty showers Friday morning will fall mainly across the southwestern parts of Mid-Michigan. All of us will have a chance of some thunderstorms for the afternoon. For Saturday, some rain and thunderstorms look to be a good bet. A few heavy downpours will be a good bet with some of the activity.

Mainly quiet conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday as some mid-summertime heat holds across the area. High temperatures Friday will surround the 80-degree mark. Saturday’s readings will make a move through the middle 80s. On ABC12 News we will keep an eye on the potential for severe weather as we close out the week, and we’ll let you know how high the mercury will climb for the first of the week.

- JR