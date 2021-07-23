Judge may invalidate Shiawassee County officials’ COVID-19 bonuses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County officials who received large COVID-19 bonuses may have to pay them back.

A Genesee County judge scheduled a show cause hearing for Monday, asking Shiawassee County officials to appear in court and explain why he should not immediately invalidate the decision to pass out large bonuses to themselves from American Rescue Plan money.

Judge Mark Latchana says there is enough evidence of potential wrongdoing to order the hearing at 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to attorney Phil Ellison of Hemlock.

The hearing is part of a lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of resident Nichole Ruggiero, who alleged Open Meetings Act violations with the process Shiawassee County commissioners used on July 15 to award bonuses of up to $25,000 to high ranking officials.

Ellison filed the lawsuit claiming the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners improperly met in closed session to discuss spending tax dollars, which isn’t allowed under the Open Meetings Act. They approved bonuses averaging about $2,148 per employee, but no list of amounts each person would receive was distributed before the vote.

Commissioner Marlene Webster has said she didn’t know she would be voting to give herself a bonus until money showed up in her bank account days later. She plans to return her bonus to the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s Office.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root, Sheriff Brian BeGole and other top officials received the $25,000 bonuses. The county clerk, treasurer, undersheriff, prosecutor and two commissioners received bonuses of $10,000 apiece.

Several other commissioners and other officials received $5,000. Most of the remaining 257 county employees received bonuses of $1,000 to $2,500.

If Latchana rules the process of awarding the bonuses illegal, Shiawassee County would have to retrieve the money from everyone who received $5,000 or more. Employees who received less than that amount would be allowed to keep their money.

The case was turned over to Genesee County courts because employees of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart received some of the COVID-19 bonuses.

