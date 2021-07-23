Michigan COVID-19 infections double in 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is reporting an average of 431 new daily COVID-19 infections over three days, up 47% from the same period a week earlier.

Cases have gone up in all but one state over the past two weeks, which health officials nationally have attributed to the fast-spreading delta variant. Michigan’s seven-day average, 332, is double what is was two weeks ago. Its two-week case rate, however, is better than in all but four states.

Just 256 adults were hospitalized with confirmed infections, a fraction of the peak of more than 4,000 in April.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,295 new COVID-19 illnesses from Wednesday through Friday for a total of 899,921. The daily average of 431 new cases is an increase of nearly 175 per day since the last update on Tuesday.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 21 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Wednesday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,883.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level in July with about 13,000 tests completed per day. The percentage of positive tests reached the highest level in two months, settling at 4.73% on Thursday. That is the highest percentage since May 24.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased this week. As of Friday, 308 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 29 fewer than Tuesday. Of those, 256 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 65 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 23 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there is one more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and one fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.693 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.146 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.201 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.963 million people statewide. A total of 53.6% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 62.9% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,702 cases and 910 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Saginaw, 20,149 cases and 610 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,104 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 10,632 cases and 340 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Clare, 2,063 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,928 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 3,250 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 3,063 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,816 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 5,417 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Lapeer, 7,883 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Midland, 6,909 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Ogemaw, 1,485 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 587 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,625 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 3,744 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 5,767 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Tuscola, 4,904 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

