Police: Upper Peninsula man jumped to death off Arch Rock on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the man who died at Arch Rock on Mackinac Island this week intentionally jumped to his death.

Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said the man left a note indicating that he planned to take his own life Wednesday morning. Police have not identified the man, who was an Upper Peninsula resident in his 40s, at the request of his family.

The victim’s mother and father urged those who may be in crisis to seek counseling.

Anyone considering harming themselves or those seeking information on how to intervene if they believe someone they know wishes to harm themselves should call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Arch Rock rises 146 feet above the Lake Huron shore. Climbing on it is strictly prohibited. Viewing platforms are available at the site.

