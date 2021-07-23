Power outage leaves part of downtown Flint in the dark

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A power outage left a large swath of downtown Flint in the dark Friday afternoon.

The power outage was reported around 1:45 p.m., according to Consumers Energy. About 500 customers lost electricity, including several businesses and government facilities north of I-69 and west of I-475.

Consumers didn’t immediately have a cause for the outage. The utility estimates power will be restored by 5:45 p.m., but that time is subject to change.

