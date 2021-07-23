Advertisement

Prosecutor: Shiawassee County officials agree to pay back COVID-19 bonuses

Top officials including the sheriff and board of commissioners chairman received $25,000
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County officials who received large COVID-19 bonuses have agreed to pay back the money, according to Prosecutor Scott Koerner.

He believes the payments of up to $25,000 for some top elected and appointed officials were unconstitutional after researching the legality. Koerner said he discussed his concerns with the county administrator and county attorney, after which a request was made for all payments to be returned.

Koerner said all elected officials and Shiawassee County Administrator Brian Boggs have agreed to return the money.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root, Sheriff Brian BeGole and other top officials received the $25,000 bonuses. The county clerk, treasurer, undersheriff, prosecutor and two commissioners received bonuses of $10,000 apiece.

Several other commissioners and other officials received $5,000. Most of the remaining 257 county employees received bonuses of $1,000 to $2,500. The money is coming from Shiawassee County’s $13.3 million share of COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan.

RELATED: Congressman blasts COVID-19 bonuses paid to Shiawassee County officials

Koerner said he appreciates the bonus as recognition for a job well done, but he doesn’t believe the money was necessary. He asked Shiawassee County’s employee payroll department to reverse his $10,000 bonus and withdraw the money from his bank account.

“While COVID-19 certainly threw wrenches into all aspects of my job, it was part of my job to perform those duties and I did so willingly,” Koerner said. “Not only am I not entitled to this money because of the Michigan Constitution, but me giving the money back is just the right thing to do.”

He said Article 11, section 3 of the Michigan Constitution prohibits “any political subdivision” of Michigan from paying additional compensation for public officers and contractors after services had already been rendered.

Koerner said the Board of Commissioners never asked his opinion on the payments before they voted to approve them on July 15. County officials have been summoned to appear in a Genesee County courtroom on Monday to discuss the payments.

Judge Mark Latchana scheduled a show cause hearing at 11:30 a.m. Monday, asking Shiawassee County officials to appear in court and explain why he should not immediately invalidate the decision to award the bonuses from American Rescue Plan money.

The judge believes there is enough evidence of potential wrongdoing to order the hearing, according to attorney Phil Ellison of Hemlock.

The hearing is part of a lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of resident Nichole Ruggiero, who alleged Open Meetings Act violations with the process Shiawassee County commissioners used on July 15 to award bonuses of up to $25,000 to high ranking officials.

RELATED: Shiawassee County residents upset about commissioners’ COVID-19 payouts

Ellison filed the lawsuit claiming the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners improperly met in closed session to discuss spending tax dollars, which isn’t allowed under the Open Meetings Act.

They approved bonuses averaging about $2,148 per employee, but no list of amounts each person would receive was distributed before the vote.

Commissioner Marlene Webster has said she didn’t know she would be voting to give herself a bonus until money showed up in her bank account days later. She plans to return her bonus to the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s Office.

