Ruth Mott Foundation has change of heart about pausing grants for Flint Schools

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An outpouring of support at Wednesday night’s Flint School board meeting led to a change of heart by the president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation about pausing grants that fund the YouthQuest afterschool program and the Community Education Initiative administered by the Genesee Area Focus Fund and Crim Fitness Foundation.

Ridgway White released a statement late Thursday night saying he regrets pausing the grants.

“The mission of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is to support efforts that promote a just, equitable and sustainable society. Nowhere is this more important than in our hometown. And no one is more important to us than the young people who attend Flint Community Schools.

To the children and families who rely on these programs, the staff and volunteers who support Flint kids, and the community, I apologize for creating this instability. We’ve all been through a lot in the past decade, and I will do my best to keep the Mott Foundation’s support positive and beneficial for Flint kids and families so every child in Flint has the opportunity to succeed.”

The Mott Foundation will grant $7 million to GAFF and Crim to ensure that YouthQuest and the Community Education Initiative can continue serving Flint kids and families through the 2021-22 school year.

White says the foundation also remains committed to working with Flint Community Schools and the Board of Education, and would welcome the chance to resume a dialogue around creating a future that is bright for all Flint kids.

