Advertisement

Ruth Mott Foundation has change of heart about pausing grants for Flint Schools

CEO Ridgway White reinstates $7 million dollars in grant funding
An outpouring of support at Wednesday night’s Flint School board meeting led to a change of...
An outpouring of support at Wednesday night’s Flint School board meeting led to a change of heart by the president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation about pausing grants that fund the YouthQuest afterschool program and the Community Education Initiative administered by the Genesee Area Focus Fund and Crim Fitness Foundation.(WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An outpouring of support at Wednesday night’s Flint School board meeting led to a change of heart by the president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation about pausing grants that fund the YouthQuest afterschool program and the Community Education Initiative administered by the Genesee Area Focus Fund and Crim Fitness Foundation.

Ridgway White released a statement late Thursday night saying he regrets pausing the grants.

“The mission of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is to support efforts that promote a just, equitable and sustainable society. Nowhere is this more important than in our hometown. And no one is more important to us than the young people who attend Flint Community Schools.

To the children and families who rely on these programs, the staff and volunteers who support Flint kids, and the community, I apologize for creating this instability. We’ve all been through a lot in the past decade, and I will do my best to keep the Mott Foundation’s support positive and beneficial for Flint kids and families so every child in Flint has the opportunity to succeed.”

The Mott Foundation will grant $7 million to GAFF and Crim to ensure that YouthQuest and the Community Education Initiative can continue serving Flint kids and families through the 2021-22 school year.

White says the foundation also remains committed to working with Flint Community Schools and the Board of Education, and would welcome the chance to resume a dialogue around creating a future that is bright for all Flint kids.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaTonda Anderson of Grand Blanc won $1 million in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes for receiving...
Grand Blanc resident wins $1 million in MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made after hit-and-run leaves Lapeer County man and two dogs dead
Ronald McClure II
Police arrest 43-year-old man after murder Tuesday evening
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
Man falls to death from Mackinac Island rock formation

Latest News

Sheriff Chris Swanson says they're on day 13 where the jail has been well over its limit of 580...
Genesee County Jail faces ‘State Emergency’ with overcrowding issues
Justen Watkins is the self proclaimed leader of The Base, which authorities call a white...
Another arrest warrant issued for 'Base' member from Huron County
This crash at the intersection of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road claimed the life of a 22-year-old.
Deadly crashes in first half of 2021 already exceed total for all of 2020
Dawn Donuts on Clio Road in Flint
Blocked off: Clio Road business owners in Flint say partiers cut off access