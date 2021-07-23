Saginaw priest to live ‘a life of prayer and penance’ after sexual abuse claims

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A priest from the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is removed from public ministry for life and will live “a life of prayer and penance” after allegations that he sexually abused young children.

The diocese released a statement Friday about the status of Father Ronald Dombrowski, who was removed from public ministry over three years ago on Feb. 28, 2018. His name permanently will be listed on the church’s list of clergy removed from ministry due to sexual abuse allegations.

The sexual abuse claims against Dombrowski came during his early years of his ministry. In March 2018, a man from Virginia called police, saying Dombrowski took a group of boys and young men to Florida in 1975 when the man was 13 years old.

The man claimed Dombrowski, who served at St. Stephen Church in Saginaw at the time, made him sleep in the same bed and there was inappropriate touching.

The Saginaw diocese received two other allegations of sexual abuse involving Dombrowski. The diocese’s statement says church officials alerted local law enforcement of the allegations, conducted their own investigation and brought findings to the Diocean Review Board.

The statement says Dombrowski, who most recently ministered at Holy Family Parish in Saginaw, told investigators he could not recall any of the incidents from four decades earlier and requested the “life of penance and prayer” designation. Saginaw Bishop Robert Gruss consulted with the Vatican before permanently ending Dombrowski’s ministry.

With the new designation, he no longer is allowed to present himself in public as a priest or wear clerical garb.

Gruss issued the following statement about Dombrowski’s change in status Friday:

“My prayers remain with any and all who have suffered sexual abuse by clergy, especially minors and vulnerable adults. As we know, the pain runs deep and the wounds are easily reopened. I hope and pray that resolution in this case will be a step toward healing for all involved, and I ask for your continued prayers for all victims of abuse. Those, including clergy, whose actions have injured others, must be held accountable.”

Anyone with allegations of abuse of misconduct within the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw should call police or the Michigan Attorney General’s Office at 1-844-324-3374.

