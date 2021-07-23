Advertisement

Saginaw priest to live ‘a life of prayer and penance’ after sexual abuse claims

Father Ronald Dombrowski now is permanently removed from Catholic ministry
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A priest from the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is removed from public ministry for life and will live “a life of prayer and penance” after allegations that he sexually abused young children.

The diocese released a statement Friday about the status of Father Ronald Dombrowski, who was removed from public ministry over three years ago on Feb. 28, 2018. His name permanently will be listed on the church’s list of clergy removed from ministry due to sexual abuse allegations.

The sexual abuse claims against Dombrowski came during his early years of his ministry. In March 2018, a man from Virginia called police, saying Dombrowski took a group of boys and young men to Florida in 1975 when the man was 13 years old.

The man claimed Dombrowski, who served at St. Stephen Church in Saginaw at the time, made him sleep in the same bed and there was inappropriate touching.

The Saginaw diocese received two other allegations of sexual abuse involving Dombrowski. The diocese’s statement says church officials alerted local law enforcement of the allegations, conducted their own investigation and brought findings to the Diocean Review Board.

The statement says Dombrowski, who most recently ministered at Holy Family Parish in Saginaw, told investigators he could not recall any of the incidents from four decades earlier and requested the “life of penance and prayer” designation. Saginaw Bishop Robert Gruss consulted with the Vatican before permanently ending Dombrowski’s ministry.

With the new designation, he no longer is allowed to present himself in public as a priest or wear clerical garb.

Gruss issued the following statement about Dombrowski’s change in status Friday:

My prayers remain with any and all who have suffered sexual abuse by clergy, especially minors and vulnerable adults. As we know, the pain runs deep and the wounds are easily reopened. I hope and pray that resolution in this case will be a step toward healing for all involved, and I ask for your continued prayers for all victims of abuse. Those, including clergy, whose actions have injured others, must be held accountable.”

Anyone with allegations of abuse of misconduct within the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw should call police or the Michigan Attorney General’s Office at 1-844-324-3374.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
CDC investigating 13-year-old's death, days after vaccination
Experts weigh-in as CDC investigates death of Mid-MI 13-year-old, days after vaccination

Latest News

Crime scene tape
A look at rising violent crime around Mid-Michigan
Organizations join effort to combat violence in Flint
See how new Emergency Response Teams will change Flint’s approach to violent crime
Organizations join effort to combat violence in Flint
Mental health advocates eager to join effort against gun violence
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan COVID-19 infections double in 2 weeks