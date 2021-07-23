Advertisement

See how new Emergency Response Teams will change Flint’s approach to violent crime

By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As part of Flint’s State of Emergency declared Friday, Mayor Sheldon Neeley said Emergency Response Teams will now be responding to violent crimes.

Three community agencies are already on board to help. They’ll respond to scenes, but they also are hoping to take proactive steps too.

Voices For Children Advocacy Center, the Genesee Health System and the Ennis Center For Children will be part of the new effort. Bob Ennis, founder of the Ennis Center, said the details of his organization’s role aren’t hammered out yet, but he’s got some ideas on how they can help.

“I hope that the politics don’t get in this,” he said. “I hope that we really understand that this is an emergency and it has been for a long time not just today.”

Ennis is grateful for Neeley’s declaration of the emergency due to gun violence and proud to be a part of the team. As specialists in children and family issues, as well as mental health services, Ennis said his staff will be trained to respond to 911 calls to bring their expertise to a crisis.

“Hopefully we’ll know resources in the community including churches, etc., to be able to refer or to direct people where they might go. But, particularly at the time of it, helping them get through it, but also trying to deal with prevention, trying to get the word out there that we’re not the enemy,” Ennis said. “It does take a village to make this all work. And, God, I hope it works.”

He is especially concerned about young people. He all too often hears from them that life isn’t worth living.

“‘I’m going to die anyway. I might as well enjoy this,’ is the way they see it, or ‘I’m not going to make it because I’m black’ or ‘I’m not going to move on because I’m poor,’” Ennis said. “They’ve got to have other alternatives.”

He is looking forward to defining his staff’s role and will be encouraging the team to collect data on their effort.

“To be sure that what the money we put in is yielding a result, not just this talk,” Ennis said. “It’s time not to talk. Too many people are dying.”

The Ennis Center has a similar program in Wayne County, so they’ll be bringing that experience to the table too.

